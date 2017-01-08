Missing JMU student found safe after football game
Ally Carroll, a 21-year-old James Madison University student, was located and reported safe in Frisco, Texas Sunday morning. Police there issued an alert for Carroll Saturday after she got separated from friends at the British Lion Pub on Main Street in Frisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 min
|New Resident
|1,012
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|649
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 7
|pzz17
|1
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Dec 29
|CJB
|3
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|Dec 26
|BTE
|1
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC