Missing JMU student found safe after ...

Missing JMU student found safe after football game

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Ally Carroll, a 21-year-old James Madison University student, was located and reported safe in Frisco, Texas Sunday morning. Police there issued an alert for Carroll Saturday after she got separated from friends at the British Lion Pub on Main Street in Frisco.

