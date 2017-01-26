Joint Effort to Support Little Elm Hero

Joint Effort to Support Little Elm Hero

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Restaurants in several North Texas cities Monday will be part of the continuing support for the family of a Little Elm police officer fatally shot in the line of duty. Detective Jerry Walker, 48, was shot during a standoff Jan 17 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 769
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) Dec '16 CJB 3
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Dec '16 BTE 1
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec '16 FriscoChippy 3
Frisco Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 1
Helicopters tonight, police!? (May '12) Nov '16 cjay 7
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC