JMU Playing For Title Saturday
The James Madison Dukes will play for the FCS National Title at Noon Saturday in Frisco Texas against Youngstown State, and former Nebraska Head Coach Bo Pelini. James Madison will showcase a prolific offense that has scored over 80 twice this year, against a stand out Youngstown defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|640
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|10 hr
|pzz17
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Dec 29
|CJB
|3
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|Dec 26
|BTE
|1
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC