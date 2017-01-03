JMU Playing For Title Saturday

JMU Playing For Title Saturday

The James Madison Dukes will play for the FCS National Title at Noon Saturday in Frisco Texas against Youngstown State, and former Nebraska Head Coach Bo Pelini. James Madison will showcase a prolific offense that has scored over 80 twice this year, against a stand out Youngstown defense.

