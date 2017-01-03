James Madison wins FCS National Championship
The James Madison football team won the national championship for the second time in program history, as the Dukes defeated Youngstown State 28-14 on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. The Dukes led wire-to-wire in the FCS Finals after jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first half against the Penguins.
