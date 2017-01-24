HRchitect honored as one of Dallas/Fo...

HRchitect honored as one of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

HRchitect, a leading provider of Human Capital Management technology consulting services, announced today that it has been deemed one of Dallas/Fort Worth's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for. This recognition was earned after a nomination was submitted by the local community and was validated by anonymous, voluntary surveys submitted by its Dallas/Fort Worth based employees to independent analysts associated with the Best and Brightest program.

