Ezekiel Elliott Unharmed After Car Ac...

Ezekiel Elliott Unharmed After Car Accident Near Cowboys' Practice Facility

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Bleacher Report

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged unharmed after a minor car accident near the team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday morning. TMZ Sports reported an eyewitness to the crash said Elliott's truck rear-ended another vehicle, which caused local police and Cowboys security to arrive on scene.

Frisco, TX

