Ezekiel Elliott Unharmed After Car Accident Near Cowboys' Practice Facility
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged unharmed after a minor car accident near the team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday morning. TMZ Sports reported an eyewitness to the crash said Elliott's truck rear-ended another vehicle, which caused local police and Cowboys security to arrive on scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bleacher Report.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Inquisitor
|686
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Dec 29
|CJB
|3
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|Dec 26
|BTE
|1
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC