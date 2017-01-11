Ezekiel Elliott in 'Minor Car Crash' ...

Ezekiel Elliott in 'Minor Car Crash' ... Cops Respond

Wednesday Jan 11

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a "minor car crash" near the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, Texas ... TMZ Sports has learned. A witness tells us ... Elliott was driving a "huge black GMC truck" which rear ended a black BMW.

