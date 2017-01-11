Ezekiel Elliott in 'Minor Car Crash' ... Cops Respond
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a "minor car crash" near the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco, Texas ... TMZ Sports has learned. A witness tells us ... Elliott was driving a "huge black GMC truck" which rear ended a black BMW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|guest
|673
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
|Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14)
|Dec 29
|CJB
|3
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|Dec 26
|BTE
|1
|Hookers
|Dec 26
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC