Elderly Horse That Avoided Slaughterhouse by Blending In With Donkeys Is Showered With Gifts
Fans around the country are showering Bubbles, an elderly horse , with goodies off his Amazon wish list after he escaped a slaughterhouse by blending in with miniature donkeys headed for a shelter. From liver treats to dog toys to cleaning supplies, followers of Bubbles' story have been flooding Becky's Hope Horse Rescue in Frisco, Texas, with gifts for the horse.
