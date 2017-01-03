Cotto Could Fight Two, Three Times in 2017, Last Year in Boxing

The four-division champion wants to make up for that inactivity this year. The Puerto Rican icon said Wednesday during a question-and-answer session in Manhattan that he wants his February 25 fight against James Kirkland to be the first of "two, three" fights in 2017, but wouldn't speculate on potential opponents if he defeats Kirkland in their HBO Pay-Per-View main event in Frisco, Texas.

