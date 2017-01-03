Cooper Kupp wins national award from athletic directors - Thu, 05 Jan 2017 PST
Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauls in a long pass for a first down against Youngstown State during the FCS semifinal at Roos Field on Dec. 17. On Thursday, Kupp was named the FCS Offensive Player of the Year from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Director's Association. After another record-breaking year, Kupp earned a repeat selection as the FCS offensive player of the year from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Director's Association.
