Continue reading Teen passenger killed in motorcycle crash in Frisco

A 17-year-old Heritage High School student died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash last week, according to Frisco police. Gabbriel Atao was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling westbound on Panther Creek Parkway at Elk Grove Lane at 4:30 p.m. Friday when the crash occurred.
