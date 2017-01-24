Continue reading Plans for 10-acre office and retail project at Frisco Square
Addison-based real estate investor Behringer has drawn up plans for a major expansion of the Frisco Square development in Collin County. Behringer has filed plans with the City of Frisco for a 10-acre, 7-building office and retail project that would be constructed on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway.
