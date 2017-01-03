Collin-County 35 mins ago 7:25 p.m.Pilot communication probed in McKinney crash

Collin-County 35 mins ago 7:25 p.m.Pi...

Pilot communication probed in McKinney crash

The investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board may have a preliminary report on the midair crash here complete by early next week. On Tuesday, the remains of both planes were removed from Collin County to a secure hangar at an undisclosed location in North Texas for further analysis.

