$57 million loan for new Frisco office project
The 12-story, 300,000 square foot high-rise is being built in the Hall Park at 3201 Dallas Parkway. It's the 17th building in the 162-acre mixed-use development at the Dallas North Tollway and Gaylord Parkway.
