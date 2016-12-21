Seven James Madison Football Players Suspended
The suspensions occur as James Madison prepares to play for its second NCAA FCS championship. On Jan. 7, the Dukes face Youngstown State in Frisco, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|guest
|594
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Dec 16
|FriscoChippy
|3
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Frisco Music Thread
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|1
|Helicopters tonight, police!? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|cjay
|7
|Donate on Demand with Goodwill
|Nov '16
|Donate on Demand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC