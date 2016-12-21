Roc Nation Exec Hopes To Extend Relationship With Miguel Cotto
Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation, is hoping to continue his relationship with former four division world champion Miguel Cotto . A press conference was held on Monday to officially announce Cotto's return on February 25th in Frisco, Texas.
