Police searching for Texas boy with intellectual impairment
Police in Frisco, Texas, are searching for 12-year-old Elijah Horn-Cruz, who was last seen on Dec. 9. 2016, walking away from Maus Middle School in Frisco. Police say he's intellectually disabled, but they don't believe foul play is involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|587
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Dec 16
|FriscoChippy
|3
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Frisco Music Thread
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|1
|Helicopters tonight, police!? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|cjay
|7
|Donate on Demand with Goodwill
|Nov '16
|Donate on Demand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC