Old horse stages his own rescue in time for Christmas

Tuesday Dec 27

A horse was given the greatest gift he could have received this Christmas: He was rescued from a kill lot, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported . According to Becky's Hope Horse Rescue in Frisco, Texas, Bubbles the horse was at a kill lot in mid-December when he ran past the gates, disregarded the commands of the kill lot employees and walked straight up to the organization's trailer.

