New ordinance on security systems in Frisco after 2,000-plus false alarms in four months
Beginning Jan. 1, Frisco police will start enforcing a new ordinance meant to curb false security alarms at homes and businesses. Between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30, the department responded to more than 2,000 false alarms that required 577 personnel hours and cost thousands of taxpayer dollars.
