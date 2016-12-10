Missing Frisco boy, 12, has intellectual impairment, may pose threat to own safety, authorities say

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old Frisco boy who's been diagnosed with an intellectual impairment and may pose a threat to his own health and safety. Elijah Horn-Cruz was last seen traveling on foot at 5:18 p.m. Friday at Libby Cash Maus Middle School, 12175 Coit Road in Frisco, according to a news release from the Texas Endangered Missing Persons Alert Network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.