Missing Frisco boy, 12, has intellectual impairment, may pose threat to own safety, authorities say
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old Frisco boy who's been diagnosed with an intellectual impairment and may pose a threat to his own health and safety. Elijah Horn-Cruz was last seen traveling on foot at 5:18 p.m. Friday at Libby Cash Maus Middle School, 12175 Coit Road in Frisco, according to a news release from the Texas Endangered Missing Persons Alert Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|587
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Dec 16
|FriscoChippy
|3
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Frisco Music Thread
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|1
|Helicopters tonight, police!? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|cjay
|7
|Donate on Demand with Goodwill
|Nov '16
|Donate on Demand
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC