Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland headlines Hbo PPV on February 25th
After sitting out all of 2016, Puerto Rican boxing star Miguel Cotto will make his return to the ring on Saturday, February 25th against James Kirkland, at a special catchweight of 153 lbs. The fight was officially announced on Monday, and it will air live on HBO pay-per-view from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
