Jose Andres Opening Second Zaytinya ....

Jose Andres Opening Second Zaytinya ... In Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Eater

Soon, D.C. will no longer be the only city with a Zaytinya. The JosA© AndrA©s Penn Quarter spot - which serves Greek, Turkish and Lebanese food - will soon get a sister location, in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 587
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec 16 FriscoChippy 3
looking for some truth from plano Dec 10 guest 3
Frisco Music Thread Nov 30 Musikologist 1
Helicopters tonight, police!? (May '12) Nov '16 cjay 7
Donate on Demand with Goodwill Nov '16 Donate on Demand 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC