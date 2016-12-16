'Jeopardy!' contestant who died stretches win streak to four days :0
Cindy Stowell's victorious run on "Jeopardy!" continued into its fourth day on Friday in the latest episode aired after her death. Stowell, who died of cancer at age 41 on Dec. 5, earned $22,401 in Friday's show; her four-day winnings now total $61,401.
