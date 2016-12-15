Investigators didn't find Schmelzer's fingerprints, DNA at scene

Over the past two weeks, Kane County prosecutors have laid out their theory of how Richard Schmelzer attempted to hide a trip from his home in Frisco, Texas, to East Dundee. Investigators discovered Schmelzer had a cousin by marriage rent a car for him, that he purchased and used pre-paid credit cards, claims of meals that never happened, and even video of him at a downstate McDonald's drive through and later at a Thorton's gas station just three miles from his grandmother's home.

