Investigators didn't find Schmelzer's fingerprints, DNA at scene

Thursday Dec 15

Over the past two weeks, Kane County prosecutors have laid out their theory of how Richard Schmelzer attempted to hide a trip from his home in Frisco, Texas, to East Dundee. Investigators discovered Schmelzer had a cousin by marriage rent a car for him, that he purchased and used pre-paid credit cards, claims of meals that never happened, and even video of him at a downstate McDonald's drive through and later at a Thorton's gas station just three miles from his grandmother's home.

