Frisco parents speak out against rezoning, calling it 'detrimental to students'
Frisco parents upset that school officials plan to rezone their children to new schools next year showed up at Monday's meeting with a message for the board: don't do it. Two parents presented a petition to the board opposed to rezoning their neighborhood while another parent called the boundary changes in his neighborhood "detrimental to students."
