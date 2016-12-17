Continue reading Frisco bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle

Continue reading Frisco bicyclist kil...

Saturday Dec 17

Mahima Yadav, a 32-year-old Frisco resident, was hit by a car on Dallas Parkway at Panther Creek Parkway about 6:30 a.m. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

