Collector car craze drives condo construction
Fred Gans builds condos for cars. His Garages of Texas constructs and sells high-end storage space for people who dote on their vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|guest
|602
|Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange
|Mon
|BTE
|1
|Hookers
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots
|Dec 16
|FriscoChippy
|3
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec 10
|guest
|3
|Frisco Music Thread
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC