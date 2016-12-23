Collector car craze drives condo cons...

Collector car craze drives condo construction

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Fred Gans builds condos for cars. His Garages of Texas constructs and sells high-end storage space for people who dote on their vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr guest 602
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Mon BTE 1
Hookers Mon Jim 1
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec 16 FriscoChippy 3
looking for some truth from plano Dec 10 guest 3
Frisco Music Thread Nov 30 Musikologist 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,885

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC