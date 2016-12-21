Boxing: Bernard Hopkins' KO could've been tragic and prevented

After Bernard Hopkins' 28 years in the ring, we are left with this lasting image of the 51-year-old legend being knocked out of the ring by Joe Smith Jr. last weekend at The Forum. After Bernard Hopkins' 28 years in the ring, we are left with this lasting image of the 51-year-old legend being knocked out of the ring by Joe Smith Jr. last weekend at The Forum.

