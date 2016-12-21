Boxing: Bernard Hopkins' KO could've ...

Boxing: Bernard Hopkins' KO could've been tragic and prevented

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Orange County Register

After Bernard Hopkins' 28 years in the ring, we are left with this lasting image of the 51-year-old legend being knocked out of the ring by Joe Smith Jr. last weekend at The Forum. After Bernard Hopkins' 28 years in the ring, we are left with this lasting image of the 51-year-old legend being knocked out of the ring by Joe Smith Jr. last weekend at The Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 12 hr guest 602
Review: Luxamart Jewelry Exchange Mon BTE 1
Hookers Mon Jim 1
Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio Dec 21 Inquisitor 2
Frisco Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots Dec 16 FriscoChippy 3
looking for some truth from plano Dec 10 guest 3
Frisco Music Thread Nov 30 Musikologist 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC