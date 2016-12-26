As Plano's $3 billion Legacy West gro...

As Plano's $3 billion Legacy West grows, city officials want car usage to shrink

In an effort to ease congestion around the mixed-used development that is now home to companies such as Toyota, Liberty Mutual and JPMorgan Chase, Plano city officials are looking for ways to get residents out of their cars. "That area historically has been very low-density," said Matt Tilke, the city's senior traffic engineer.

