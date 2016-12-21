Artisans find hip niche

Kayla Boydston, Whimsy Finds general manager, smiles inside the store Friday in Denton. The vintage goods store opened Nov. 5, To the folks at Whimsy Finds, 221 W. Hickory St., Denton shoppers have proven to be a bit more hip than those from what some call the "sleepy" town of Celina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.