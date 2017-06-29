Summit Seniors Rummage Sale from July 27-30
Looking to declutter your home, make space while at the same time supporting the seniors in your community? Donate your slightly used clothing, small furniture and appliances, complete computer systems and laptops, children's item, housewares, linen, ski wear, and more to the 2017 Summit Seniors Annual Rummage Sale. This year's event will have a special pre-sale on Thursday, July 27, from 5-8 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 00083 Nancy's Place, Frisco.
