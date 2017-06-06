Michael Bennet to hold town halls Fri...

Michael Bennet to hold town halls Friday in Frisco, Edwards and Glenwood Springs

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Denver Post

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennett speaks to a crowd during a town hall meeting at UCAR on May 19, 2017 in Boulder. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet will hold towns halls Friday in Frisco, Edwards and Glenwood Springs - continuing his stretch of meetings with voters across the state.

