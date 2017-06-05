Injured climber rescued off Frisco's Mount Royal after 10-hour mission
A 20-person search and rescue team safely brought an injured hiker down from Mount Royal near Frisco Saturday night after a 10-hour mission through rocky terrain. The rescue came at a busy time for the Summit County Rescue Group, which has been seeing its typical uptick in calls as spring starts to feel more like summer and high volumes of hikers and climbers head for the alpine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m...
|Jun 6
|Nikki
|1
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|cawthon
|1
|Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Skier21
|9
|Hey (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Jakg667
|1
|Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Really
|2
|Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|truegreen1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC