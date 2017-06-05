Injured climber rescued off Frisco's ...

Injured climber rescued off Frisco's Mount Royal after 10-hour mission

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Denver Post

A 20-person search and rescue team safely brought an injured hiker down from Mount Royal near Frisco Saturday night after a 10-hour mission through rocky terrain. The rescue came at a busy time for the Summit County Rescue Group, which has been seeing its typical uptick in calls as spring starts to feel more like summer and high volumes of hikers and climbers head for the alpine.

Frisco, CO

