Bennet warns Trump era jeopardizes Founding Fathers' grand experiment

US Senate candidate Michael Bennet spoke with the media after stopping by his Colorado Springs campaign headquarters Thursday, Oct. 28, 2010, to visit with volunteers making campaign calls. KEVIN KRECK, THE GAZETTE Near the end of the town hall in Frisco on a recent Friday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat in his ninth year in the Senate, invoked the famous answer Benjamin Franklin gave when asked what the framers of the Constitution had created.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.