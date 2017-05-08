Summit County jury acquits roommate charged in man's fentanyl overdose death
A Summit County jury acquitted a man charged with manslaughter in connection with his roommate's 2015 death caused by overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. After deliberating for four hours Friday night, the jury also acquitted Will Lancaster on charges of attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence and solicitation of a person to commit a crime.
