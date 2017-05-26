Historic Frisco cabin to be disassembled after years of sagging under snow
For years the three-story building has stored snow by dumping it on the roof of the old cabin, causing it to sag The cabin was built in the 1930's on a plot of land that is now underneath Lake Dillon. It was moved to Frisco's in the 1960's but has fallen into disrepair over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m...
|Jun 6
|Nikki
|1
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|cawthon
|1
|Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Skier21
|9
|Hey (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Jakg667
|1
|Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Really
|2
|Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|truegreen1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC