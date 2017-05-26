Historic Frisco cabin to be disassemb...

Historic Frisco cabin to be disassembled after years of sagging under snow

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Denver Post

For years the three-story building has stored snow by dumping it on the roof of the old cabin, causing it to sag The cabin was built in the 1930's on a plot of land that is now underneath Lake Dillon. It was moved to Frisco's in the 1960's but has fallen into disrepair over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m... Jun 6 Nikki 1
VMS Employee Housing Apr '17 Jab11 1
Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16) Feb '16 cawthon 1
Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13) Mar '15 Skier21 9
Hey (Nov '14) Nov '14 Jakg667 1
News Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Really 2
Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13) Sep '13 truegreen1 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Frisco, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC