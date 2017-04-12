Subaru Makes an Even Sleeker Outback an hour ago
Someone shopping for a new car in America has roughly 350 models to choose from. Subaru's Outback, still weird and wonderful after 23 years, outperforms more than 90 percent of them at dealerships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|cawthon
|1
|Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Skier21
|9
|Hey (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Jakg667
|1
|Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Really
|2
|Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|truegreen1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC