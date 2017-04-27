Gift Of Gab Launches Patreon Campaign...

Gift Of Gab Launches Patreon Campaign For New EP "Rejoice! Rappers Are Rapping Again!"

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 27, 2017 Read more: HipHopDx

As the sole MC for beloved Bay Area Hip Hop duo Blackalicious , Gift of Gab has risen to notoriety thanks in part to his impeccable rhyming abilities coupled with undeniably brilliant wordplay. While on a tour stop in Frisco, Colorado, where he was performing at 9,075 ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VMS Employee Housing Apr '17 Jab11 1
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16) Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16) Feb '16 cawthon 1
Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13) Mar '15 Skier21 9
Hey (Nov '14) Nov '14 Jakg667 1
News Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Really 2
Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13) Sep '13 truegreen1 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Frisco, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC