Frisco Easter egg hunt to feature 5,000 eggs
The Easter Bunny will return to Frisco's Main Street on Sunday, April 16, to hide 5,000 Easter eggs. Children up to 8 years of age are invited to hunt for candy-stuffed eggs throughout the Historic Park and the Town Hall areas.
