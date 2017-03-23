Retired news photographer now calls BV home
Preferring to be behind his Nikon cameras and not in the news, Mark continues to shoot up his surroundings and peddle two coffee table photo books he authored. "I am just a little more than a lot nervous about this," he admits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|cawthon
|1
|Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Skier21
|9
|Hey (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Jakg667
|1
|Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Really
|2
|Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|truegreen1
|1
|Summit Up 1-26-13: Found dogs and flying frogs (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|prince frog is me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC