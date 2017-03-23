Retired news photographer now calls B...

Retired news photographer now calls BV home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Preferring to be behind his Nikon cameras and not in the news, Mark continues to shoot up his surroundings and peddle two coffee table photo books he authored. "I am just a little more than a lot nervous about this," he admits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund (Aug '16) Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16) Feb '16 cawthon 1
Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13) Mar '15 Skier21 9
Hey (Nov '14) Nov '14 Jakg667 1
News Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Really 2
Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13) Sep '13 truegreen1 1
News Summit Up 1-26-13: Found dogs and flying frogs (Jan '13) Jan '13 prince frog is me 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Frisco, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC