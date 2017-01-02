Bloodhounds Search For Missing Aurora Boy, Amber Alert Issued Police in charge of the search for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy have asked citizens to temporarily stop walking around the area in their efforts to help out with the search. CDOT Cuts Ties With Its Official App There was a time not too long ago when the Colorado Department of Transportation had an official app allowing drivers to get real time traffic information, but that is no longer the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.