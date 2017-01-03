Top Stories of 2016: Summit County re...

Top Stories of 2016: Summit County recycling program hits the skids

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Summit Daily News

Recycling is a common practice among local residents in Summit County, including at the drop-off site in Frisco. The free-to-residents recycling program remains in jeopardy following some countywide landfill-related budget cuts for 2017.

