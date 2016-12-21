Suspected thief shot in the hand by deputy
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Frisco Police Department issued a joint statement that said a driver left a black Toyota 4x4 idling in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Breckenridge Sunday around 11:20 p.m. Officials said when deputies contacted the driver, he "held a knife to himself in a threatening manner and refused to respond to orders from officers." "The male charged at officers with the knife held in a threatening manner," authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|cawthon
|1
|Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Skier21
|9
|Hey (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Jakg667
|1
|Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Really
|2
|Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|truegreen1
|1
|Summit Up 1-26-13: Found dogs and flying frogs (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|prince frog is me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC