Suspected thief shot in the hand by d...

Suspected thief shot in the hand by deputy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: TheDenverChannel

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Frisco Police Department issued a joint statement that said a driver left a black Toyota 4x4 idling in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Breckenridge Sunday around 11:20 p.m. Officials said when deputies contacted the driver, he "held a knife to himself in a threatening manner and refused to respond to orders from officers." "The male charged at officers with the knife held in a threatening manner," authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund Aug '16 Taylor Moore 1
Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16) Feb '16 cawthon 1
Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13) Mar '15 Skier21 9
Hey (Nov '14) Nov '14 Jakg667 1
News Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Really 2
Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13) Sep '13 truegreen1 1
News Summit Up 1-26-13: Found dogs and flying frogs (Jan '13) Jan '13 prince frog is me 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Frisco, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC