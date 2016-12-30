Pickup theft suspect shot in the hand...

Pickup theft suspect shot in the hand by Summit County deputy identified by authorities

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Denver Post

Investigators have released the name of a 33-year-old pickup truck theft suspect shot in the hand Sunday night by a Summit County sheriff's deputy. He was taken into custody on a $50,000 bail warrant for first-degree assault, menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

