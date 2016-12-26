Man who attacked Summit County deputy shot in hand
A man who charged several law enforcement officers after allegedly stealing a pickup late Christmas night was shot in the hand, authorities say. He was taken to the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, where he was admitted and treated, Summit County Undersheriff Joel Cochran said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more camping at the Eagle Valley Community Fund
|Aug '16
|Taylor Moore
|1
|Mystery shoppers needed in Frisco (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|cawthon
|1
|Review: Spinelli's Pizza & Subs Restuarant (Feb '13)
|Mar '15
|Skier21
|9
|Hey (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Jakg667
|1
|Beloved Summit County high school student faces... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Really
|2
|Paruresis GONE this works (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|truegreen1
|1
|Summit Up 1-26-13: Found dogs and flying frogs (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|prince frog is me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC