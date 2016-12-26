Man who attacked Summit County deputy...

Man who attacked Summit County deputy shot in hand

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Denver Post

A man who charged several law enforcement officers after allegedly stealing a pickup late Christmas night was shot in the hand, authorities say. He was taken to the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, where he was admitted and treated, Summit County Undersheriff Joel Cochran said.

