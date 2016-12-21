Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Frisco identified

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation review is ongoing after a Sheriff's deputy used deadly force on a suspected car thief near the 7-Eleven in Frisco l... The scene at the Frisco Plaza Center at the intersection of Summit Boulevard and Ten Mile Road late Christmas night after a Sheriff's deputy fired on ... The holiday cheer of Christmas Day came to an abrupt halt late Sunday evening when an alleged car theft in Breckenridge ended in an officer-involved shooting near the 7-Eleven in Frisco. According to a Monday morning press release, the Breckenridge Police Department put out a call to officers throughout the county to be on the lookout for a black Toyota 4-wheel drive vehicle a little after 11:20 p.m. Christmas night.

