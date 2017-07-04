Crash injures at least 5 in Fourth of...

Crash injures at least 5 in Fourth of July parade in Fremont

An injury crash involving three Fourth of July city parade vehicles injured at least five people today in this Sandusky County community, disrupting the parade. Those injured were taken to Fremont Memorial Hospital, where one was flown to a Toledo hospital, according to Fremont police.

