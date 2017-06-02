Police arrest man in killing of Healt...

Police arrest man in killing of Health Bogle

Toledo Blade

After more than two years and an initial investigation that sputtered, the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday they believe killed a Fremont woman whose shot and beaten body was found in her car's trunk. Mr. Myers has been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence in the death of Heather Bogle, and was held in the Sandusky County jail pending an appearance today in Sandusky County Court in Clyde.

