One dead, one injured in Ballville Township crash

A Bellevue, Ohio, man was killed and another injured Tuesday when their vehicle drove off the road and hit a tree in Sandusky County's Ballville Township, authorities said. The passenger in the sport-utility vehicle, Rodney Lewis, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, Township Road 173 near Darr Road, said troopers at the Fremont post of Ohio Highway Patrol.

