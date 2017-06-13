One dead, one injured in Ballville Township crash
A Bellevue, Ohio, man was killed and another injured Tuesday when their vehicle drove off the road and hit a tree in Sandusky County's Ballville Township, authorities said. The passenger in the sport-utility vehicle, Rodney Lewis, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, Township Road 173 near Darr Road, said troopers at the Fremont post of Ohio Highway Patrol.
