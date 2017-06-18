Man thrown from car in Fremont crash

A 25-year-old Fremont man was flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center after a two-car crash on the edge of Fremont on Sunday, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Fremont post. The crash occurred at about 6:35 p.m. on County Road 132, which is also called South River Road in that area, just south of County Road 41, which is also called Buckland Avenue there.

